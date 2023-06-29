Shillong: The North East Students Organisation (NESO) along with the members of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Wednesday organised a candlelight vigil in Shillong, appealing for restoration of peace and normalcy in strife-torn Manipur.
The candle light vigil witnessed the participation of students and people from all walks of life.
Speaking on the sidelines of a candlelight vigil for peace in Manipur, NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said, “It is high time that peace be restored in Manipur. Despite the strong presence of armed forces in the state, both state and central governments have not been able to stop the violence.”
“This has raised a serious concern on the capability of the armed forces in maintaining peace in Manipur. The candle light vigil is being observed in all the state capitals of the Northeastern region, including Tura, and a clarion call for peace and to stop violent activities in the state,” Jyrwa added.
Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ethnic clash in Manipur, he said, “It is surprising and shocking that the Prime Minister, who is usually very active and vocal on any issues affecting the different states of the country, is silent till today. I urge the Prime Minister to raise his voice on the issue and take proactive measures to stop the violence.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, the KSU, which is a constituent of the NESO, also appealed for peace in the state.
“The government should find ways and means to bring back normalcy in the state. The prevailing law and order situation in Manipur is also affecting many students from Meghalaya who are pursuing their education in the neighbouring state,” said KSU president Lambokstar Marngnar.
Talking about the people from Manipur fleeing to Meghalaya, he said, “We are very much concerned and have expressed about the situation to the government and met the locality heads. The government is duty bound to ensure that those who came from Manipur return to the state once the situation normalizes.”
KSU general secretary Donald Thabah mentioned that the Central government has not done enough as far as the restoration of peace in Manipur is concerned. He said that the Prime Minister’s silence over the prevailing situation in the state is unacceptable.
Also read | Nagaland holds candlelight vigil for Manipur; questions PM’s silence
