Tura: BJP leader and GHADC MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak sought a high level independent inquiry committee be invited from the Centre to conduct a proper investigation on the collapse of the PA Sangma Stadium wall.

Marak urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma not to defend the “shoddy work” that led to the collapse of the wall. The Tura MDC made the statement in his letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma where he raised several questions.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to Bernard, the reason for the recent wall collapse was due to back filling of the wall with red soil and clay soil, which he presumed, was not recommended by experts.

“Back filling with the wrong material was the main cause of the collapse. Red and clay soil should not have been used as water accumulates and exerts pressure. The weep hole on the wall was blocked because of the red soil. Stone, sand, dust and other materials should have been used,” Bernard said.

The Tura MDC said that closer observation revealed that the wall did not slide rather it failed to hold the weight of the water and clay.

“You, yourself acknowledged that there was a mud slip which caused the wall to collapse so the question is from where the mud came? Who were the engineer and the contractor?” he questioned.

Marak said that although he filed a simple FIR to check the sincerity of the police department which is the investigation authority, SP Tura Vivek Vivekananda Rathore only responded with a “defensive statement”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The police, he alleged, did not even probe the DPR of the project.

Bernard reminded that the project is a landmark project for an amount of Rs 128 crores. “Someone should be held accountable for the shoddy work given that so much money has been allotted. The people concerned should be directed to remove the red soil from the walls,” he said.

The leader then urged the government to construct a shade for the galleries as the water from the galleries, without proper roof, has accumulated on the side of the ground leading to mudslide. He also pointed out the lack of proper drainage system due to which water has been directly flowing to the Diringga road.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Drones to monitor traffic congestion in Shillong, says DGP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









