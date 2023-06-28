Shillong: Amid concerns over a communication gap between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the state food safety department regarding the ban on import of fish in the state, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh defended Sangma’s remark on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, while addressing reporters, CM Sangma said, “We understand that the supply of fish and other food items is necessary for the state, but the safety, security and health of the citizens is a priority to us”. The CM also announced that ban would continue to prevent the public from consuming formalin-laced fish.

However, on Tuesday, it came to light that an official notification regarding withdrawal of the ban was already issued on June 24 by Meghalaya’s Commissioner of Food Safety, Rosetta Mary Kurbah.

When asked about the contradictory statements, the health minister clarified that the chief minister may not have been properly briefed about the duration of the ban.

Shifting focus, she informed that random testing would continue, and if future tests reveal high levels of formalin in imported fish, the ban may be reinstated.

Lyngdoh explained that the chief minister’s response to the media was simply regarding the government’s stand on the matter, adding that if subsequent tests conducted by the Health Safety Commission detect formalin again, immediate action will be taken to remove the fish from the market.

With the ban now lifted, concerns have arisen regarding the safety of consuming imported fish. Lyngdoh urged the community to be mindful of fish from specific regions that consistently show high levels of formalin use.

She recommended sticking to fish known to be safe for consumption to ensure well-being and health.

Lyngdoh also mentioned the government’s efforts in engaging with vendors and fish merchants regarding the ongoing issue. She informed that the government has requested vendors to implement robust safety measures in the interest of the consumers.

“They say that they have a certification from the government of Karnataka, so where is this tampering of fish happening?” questioned Lyngdoh. She also emphasised on the implementation of food safety violation procedures to maintain consumer protection.

