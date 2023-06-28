Shillong: At least 10 persons, including five Bangladeshis, have been arrested in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops apprehended five Bangladeshis and five Indians, including the driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling together on Dawki-Amlarem highway, a BSF spokesperson said.

He said the Bangladeshi nationals had illegally crossed the border and entered West Jaintia Hills district.

During preliminary investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals told the authorities that they had crossed over to India to settle down permanently, the BSF official said.

The apprehended persons were handed over to police which arrested them under various laws.

The BSF has apprehended 26 Bangladeshis since January.

