Tura: A man allegedly tied up, bound and tried to strangle a woman inside his vehicle on Tuesday during a quarrel at Rongbang Dare village, situated within the jurisdiction of Rongsak police station in East Garo Hills, police said. The accused was later arrested.

The incident, as per police sources, took place at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sonal Marak, an accountant working at the C & RD Block of Zikzak in South West Garo Hills, is said to be a resident of Damalgre in the same district.

Siddharth Ambedkar, the Superintendent of Police for East Garo Hills, confirmed that an investigation was underway and the culprit has been arrest.

A viral video circulating on social media platforms shows the alleged victim bound and trapped inside the accused’s car. Locals were reportedly alerted by the woman’s cries for help, who then surrounded the vehicle and allegedly confronted the accused. The victim’s hands and feet were bound with strong tape, leading to significant distress, they said.

“The victim girl was rescued by the villagers and handed over to the police. A cognizable case was registered at the Williamnagar Women Police Station and the matter is under investigation. The involved accused person has been apprehended.

It is an appeal to all citizens not to circulate the said link further on social media platforms to ensure and protect the privacy of the victim,” a senior police official said.

On being accosted, the suspect claimed that the woman betrayed him and stole his possessions.

As per the victim’s statement, she knew the accused person since 2017 and was involved in a love affair with him that ended in 2021. But, at about 1 pm on Tuesday, the accused came to her rented house and asked her to accompany him for sightseeing in Bansamgre. On way back to Tura, they allegedly stopped at Rangmalgre area and at about 6:30 pm, when she insisted on returning because it was getting late, he allegedly did not listen to her and she tried to call her parents. The accused then snatched her cellphone and when she tried to get down from his vehicle, he punched her head and tied her hand and legs and covered her mouth with cello tape. When she was able to remove the tape from her mouth and screamed for help, the accused strangulated her neck. On hearing her scream, nearby villagers gathered for her rescue and the accused left her on the road and fled away.

