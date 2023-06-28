Baghmara: The torrential rains have caused yet another setback for the construction of the upcoming national highway between Baghmara and Rongara in South Garo Hills. This time, it is the collapse of a subway connecting the different sections of Rongara town.
In 2022, heavy rainfall caused a rise in river water levels, leading to the submersion of the Rongara subway, which is located near the border with Bangladesh.
While the entire structure was not washed away like it did the previous year, major damage has been caused this time. The subway was recently worked upon by the National Highways company.
The Rongara subway was intended to be a replacement for a timber bridge that collapsed last year and caused a disruption in connectivity between Rongara and the rest of Garo Hills.
