Meghalaya: Shillong College gets A+ accreditation from NAAC

Shillong: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given the A+ accreditation to 57-year-old Shillong College here, officials said on Tuesday.

The NAAC is entrusted to assess and accredit Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

“Your institution has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.33 points at A+ Grade valid for a period of 5 years from 24-06-2023,” the NAAC said in an email to the principal.

The outcome of the Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) exercise of the institution was processed and approved by the standing committee constituted by the executive committee to examine the peer team reports and declare the accreditation results, it added.

College principal Dr E Kharkongor expressed her gratitude to all faculty, supportive staff and students for the feat.

“I am elated. My gratitude goes to the hardworking and well-trained faculty and the support staff for putting in their best effort that made the difference in our service to provide the best education to the students,” she stated.

With the latest NAAC ranking, the 1956-founded college was ranked the highest grade among other colleges assessed by the NAAC till date in Meghalaya.

