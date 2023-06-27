Meghalaya: Shillong College gets A+ accreditation from NAAC

Shillong: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given the A+ accreditation to 57-year-old Shillong College here, officials said on Tuesday.
The NAAC is entrusted to assess and accredit Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).
“Your institution has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.33 points at A+ Grade valid for a period of 5 years from 24-06-2023,” the NAAC said in an email to the principal.
The outcome of the Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) exercise of the institution was processed and approved by the standing committee constituted by the executive committee to examine the peer team reports and declare the accreditation results, it added.
College principal Dr E Kharkongor expressed her gratitude to all faculty, supportive staff and students for the feat.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I am elated. My gratitude goes to the hardworking and well-trained faculty and the support staff for putting in their best effort that made the difference in our service to provide the best education to the students,” she stated.
With the latest NAAC ranking, the 1956-founded college was ranked the highest grade among other colleges assessed by the NAAC till date in Meghalaya.
Also read | Assam: Bandh against draft delimitation affects normal life in Barak Valley
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam govt functions to feature 3-minute drama on road safety: Himanta
- Meghalaya: Shillong College gets A+ accreditation from NAAC
- Kolorob: An Assamese thriller with layers of mystery and betrayal
- Manipur govt’s ‘no work no pay’ order ‘insensitive’: ITLF
- 86,000 yrs of history: New evidence shifts time of human arrival in SE Asia
- Mamata’s helicopter makes emergency landing near Siliguri