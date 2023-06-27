Guwahati: Authorities on Tuesday apprehended an elderly man, said to be in his late 70s, for sexually assaulting a three-year-old child relative in a village under the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the child complained of pain in her private parts and stomach since Monday evening. Concerned, the family took her to Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

After a comprehensive examination, doctors at the hospital confirmed that the young girl had been sexually assaulted. Police officials said the victim identified the accused as a blood relative who had committed the heinous act.

The police promptly arrested the accused person and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, as locals grapple with the distressing reality of child sexual assault.

