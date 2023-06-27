Shillong: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Monday unequivocally declared that the Khasis will not be allowed to change their surnames or clans through declarations or affidavits.
Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KHADC, stated that the executive committee will soon issue a circular to the deputy commissioners of the five districts under its jurisdiction, requesting them to reject any affidavit or declaration seeking such changes from Khasi individuals.
Responding to a motion put forth by Shella MDC Teinwell Dkhar, the CEM reaffirmed the provisions of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997, that, “No person shall change his/her surname/clan and take or assume any other Khasi surname/clan without the written consent of the Executive Committee of the council as per the provision of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997.”
According to the act, no person can alter their surname or clan and adopt any other Khasi surname or clan without the written consent of the Executive Committee of the council.
The CEM emphasized that allowing surname changes through affidavits would have adverse consequences for the Khasi community. He expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the Khasi society and the preservation of its cultural and social fabric.
Dkhar, while introducing the motion, highlighted the importance of maintaining the current matrilineal system, where individuals take their mother’s surname. She argued that this system should remain undisturbed as it is a vital aspect of Khasi traditions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Supporting Dkhar’s viewpoint, Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne urged the Executive Committee to follow up on the notification issued by the previous committee. The objective of the notification was to ensure the preservation and continuity of Khasi customs and traditions.
The KHADC’s decision to prohibit surname and clan changes among Khasis aims to uphold the unique cultural heritage and identity of the Khasi community. It seeks to safeguard the essence of the matrilineal system and maintain the integrity of Khasi social customs.
Also Read | Manipur violence: TMC demands ‘Resident Safety Act’ in Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Drones to monitor traffic congestion in Shillong, says DGP
- Nagaland to decide on Centre’s autonomous council proposal for eastern districts
- Assam: AdtU celebrates record-breaking placements at ‘Success Meet 2023’
- Meghalaya: KHADC prohibits Khasis from changing surnames
- Manipur violence: CM distributes Rs 1K ‘one-time’ aid at relief camp
- Meghalaya HC directs state govt to act against kingpin of illegal coal trade