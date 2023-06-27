Shillong: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Monday unequivocally declared that the Khasis will not be allowed to change their surnames or clans through declarations or affidavits.

Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KHADC, stated that the executive committee will soon issue a circular to the deputy commissioners of the five districts under its jurisdiction, requesting them to reject any affidavit or declaration seeking such changes from Khasi individuals.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Responding to a motion put forth by Shella MDC Teinwell Dkhar, the CEM reaffirmed the provisions of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997, that, “No person shall change his/her surname/clan and take or assume any other Khasi surname/clan without the written consent of the Executive Committee of the council as per the provision of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997.”

According to the act, no person can alter their surname or clan and adopt any other Khasi surname or clan without the written consent of the Executive Committee of the council.

The CEM emphasized that allowing surname changes through affidavits would have adverse consequences for the Khasi community. He expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the Khasi society and the preservation of its cultural and social fabric.

Dkhar, while introducing the motion, highlighted the importance of maintaining the current matrilineal system, where individuals take their mother’s surname. She argued that this system should remain undisturbed as it is a vital aspect of Khasi traditions.

Supporting Dkhar’s viewpoint, Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne urged the Executive Committee to follow up on the notification issued by the previous committee. The objective of the notification was to ensure the preservation and continuity of Khasi customs and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The KHADC’s decision to prohibit surname and clan changes among Khasis aims to uphold the unique cultural heritage and identity of the Khasi community. It seeks to safeguard the essence of the matrilineal system and maintain the integrity of Khasi social customs.

Also Read | Manipur violence: TMC demands ‘Resident Safety Act’ in Meghalaya

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









