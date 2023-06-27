Meghalaya: HC directs state govt to act against kingpin of illegal coal trade

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court on Monday issued a directive to the state government to initiate appropriate steps as per law against one of the kingpins of illegal mining and transportation of coal who has been “identified”.

The court emphasized the need for the government to adhere to the law and initiate appropriate measures based on the identified kingpin’s activities.

The Court’s order came after reviewing an affidavit submitted by coal exporter Champer M. Sangma, who raised concerns about the rampant illegal mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya.

Sangma highlighted the lack of attention given to the unfortunate deaths of two coal workers from Assam in the South Garo Hills district that went unnoticed and unreported in local newspapers.

Supporting Sangma’s claims, the petitioner’s counsel revealed confirmation from the Superintendent of Police in a neighbouring district of Assam. However, the police official chose not to engage further by refraining from answering subsequent phone calls.

The petitioner also claimed to possess video evidence showcasing the illicit mining activities and transportation of illegally-mined coal. The court directed the petitioner to ensure that the video footage is presented during the next hearing scheduled for July 4. Additionally, the court insisted on the presence of a senior government official to promptly respond to any revelations stemming from the presented video evidence.

The Meghalaya High Court’s decision seeks to address the pressing issue of illegal coal trade by urging the state government to take decisive action against those responsible.

