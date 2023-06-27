Shillong: A day after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the ban on sale of fish coming from outside Meghalaya would continue, it has come to light that the ban was already lifted through an official notification issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety on June 24.
The state government on June 8 had issued an order banning sale of fish brought in from outside the state for a period of 15 days, after sample tests of river water fish shipments showed presence of formalin, a chemical that causes cancer.
An official notification regarding withdrawal of the ban was issued on June 24 by Rosetta Mary Kurbah, Commissioner of Food Safety, Meghalaya.
However, it might be noted that on Monday, the chief minister said that the ban would continue because Meghalaya government was taking measures to protect the public from health hazards after official reports stated that the tested fish samples were “highly toxic and injurious to health”.
Following the lifting of the ban on imported fish, Meghalaya can now resume sale and consumption fish from outside the state.
