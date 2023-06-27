Meghalaya: Drones to monitor traffic congestion in Shillong, says DGP

Shillong: Meghalaya Police is likely to deploy drones to monitor traffic congestion in the state capital, Meghalaya DGP Dr LR Bishnoi said here on Tuesday.
Currently, traffic personnel are physically manning 56 junctions across the city in two shifts to help ease congestion.
“We are trying to find ways and means to decongest the city. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has suggested use of drones to monitor traffic here,” Bishnoi told reporters.
He said, “Today, I am sending a team of traffic officers to the secretariat to try and understand how drones can be used to monitor traffic congestion in certain areas.”
According to the police chief, “Training is required and once the officers are through with it, we will start using drones. First, we will procure the drones as per our needs and a proposal is under consideration.”
Under a court-monitored process, the state government had prepared a blueprint to decongest the state capital.
The blueprint, which was shared by the state government with the high court last year, was broadly based on augmentation of network capacity, improving public transport, and reducing the need for travelling, a senior official of the transport department told PTI.
He said the blueprint also focused on the introduction of bus corridors and setting up alternative modes of transport such as a ropeway.
A traffic management centre is also planned along with road network expansion and creation of city bypass roads, he added.
The East Khasi Hills district administration has also introduced odd-even policies for taxis in Khyndailad area, where maximum congestion is reported.
