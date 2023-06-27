Tura: Amid tensions in violence-hit Manipur, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Garo Hills on Monday urged the state government to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 across the state with immediate effect.

The demand comes in the backdrop of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The TMC observed that the Act will regulate the entry and exit of non-residents, which it said is crucial to ensure the safety and security of the local citizens.

“To ensure that the people of Manipur entering the state are monitored so that anti-social elements do not take advantage of the situation, we urge the government to implement the MRSSA Act immediately across the state. This Act is a comprehensive way to deal with various issues, including maintaining the ethnic demography of the state,” TMC Youth leader Richard Marak said.

According to Marak, the Act can strengthen the traditional institutions in a way not previously done under any law.

“We believe that the MRSSA act is crucial to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and prevent any untoward incidents from happening in the future,” he added.

Marak also urged the state government to sensitise the local residents about the provisions of the Act. He also emphasized on the importance of being vigilant and aware of the surroundings to ensure the safety and security of the people and further prevent Manipur-crisis like situation in the state.

