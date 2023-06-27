Imphal: As a part of the ongoing measures to provide relief and rehabilitation to the displaced persons in wake of the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday extended ‘one-time’ financial aid for those living in relief camps in the state.

The chief minister provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 as “one-time financial assistance for clothing and personal belongings to those living in relief camps” at the Youth Hostel, Khuman Lampak in Imphal East.

The distribution programme was also attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam; Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba; Wangoi AC legislator Khuraijam Loken; chairman of Loktak Development Authority M Asnikumar; chairman of Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board K Saratkumar; Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, among others.

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur, the chief minister said, “The government has been taking all possible steps to provide shelters and temporary housing facilities to the displaced people.”

Informing that temporary housing facilities are being constructed at suitable places for relocating displaced people, Singh added that they can stay at the temporary housing facilities till the law-and-order situation improves in the violence-torn state.

Taking to twitter, the chief minister said, “The State Government is committed to assist the affected people and providing basic needs to the victims.”

He also appreciated civil society organisations, women and government officials of the state for remaining alert, thereby preventing occurrence of many untoward incidents in the state.

On providing financial assistance to the inmates of relief camps, he said, “After considering the hardship faced by displaced people, the government has taken the decision to provide Rs 1,000 to each person taking shelter at relief camps as one-time financial assistance. The financial assistance will be provided through the respective Deputy Commissioners of different districts.”

The CM further informed that the government has been making all-out effort to restore peace and normalcy in the state by using its various machineries.

He also visited the relief camp at Lamphel and interacted with the displaced persons and handed over the one-time financial assistance to those taking shelter in the camp.

