Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured: Officials

Shillong: At least 5 persons, including 2 BSF personnel, were injured when villagers attacked a border outpost in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Sunday night, officials said.
The incident took place around 10pm at Umsyiem village near Dawki town, 100 km south of the state capital, when a mob attacked the outpost, officials said on Monday.
BSF Meghalaya Frontier inspector general Pradip Kumar told PTI, “In the last few days, we seized a huge number of items meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh and identified the smugglers. Due to this, they led a mob to attack the outpost forcing the BSF to retaliate by firing in the air.”
At least 2 BSF personnel were injured when they were hit by stones pelted by the mob, he said, adding that some of the villagers tried to enter the outpost forcefully and they were pushed back.
In the incident, at least three villagers were also injured, according to eyewitnesses.
The incident took place when a vehicle with three occupants allegedly broke down near the outpost, the eyewitness told PTI.
“This infuriated the BSF who accused the trio of being smugglers and charged them. The news of the attack spread and nearby villagers came to their rescue,” he said.
The villagers also accused the BSF personnel of being drunk on duty, which was refuted by the IG.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“All personnel at the border are strictly not allowed to drink,” Kumar said.
The officer said local police and senior BSF officials rushed to the spot to contain the situation.
An inquiry has been instituted, Kumar informed.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Over 100 cows died due to lumpy skin disease
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured: Officials
- Assam CM’s Barak Obama tweet exposed Modi’s lie: CPI(ML)
- Northeast India’s big drug crisis vs its proximity to ‘Golden Triangle’
- Changing nature of violence in Manipur concern for HM: CM Biren
- Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 35 lakh seized near Myanmar border
- 12 bunkers destroyed in violence-hit Manipur