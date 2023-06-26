Shillong: As Meghalaya reels under a ban on fish import, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that any action taken by the administration regarding food safety is for the safety of the public and that the ban will continue.

It has been over 16 days since the state’s food safety department banned fish imports, following the detection of formalin-laced fish in the market. Meat such as beef and pork have also been banned due to Lumpy Skin Disease and African Swine Fever.

The chief minister said, “Formalin, a chemical used to preserve dead bodies, highly cancerous and very dangerous for human consumption was found in certain fish.”

He further said, “We understand that supply of fish and other food items is necessary for the state but the safety, security and health of the citizens is a priority to us.”

At present, only local fish is sold in markets and as local fish is relatively expensive, the ban has irked people. The cost of certain varieties of local fish is approximately Rs 230 per half kilograms.

Stressing that the government is trying to figure out ways to address the problem, Sangma said that as the state has mounting cases of cancer, measures are being taken by the government to protect the health of the public.

In the light of the ongoing ban on fish imports, people in Meghalaya are likely to continue having their meals without fish on their plates until the government decides to lift the ban.

