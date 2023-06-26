Tura: The Tura Municipal Board (TMB) has begun work on clearing garbage from Tura’s Christian Cemetery and from the banks of the Ringre stream below, after the Meghalaya High Court (HC) directed the move following a petition filed in this regard. Garbage had spilled over to the cemetery from the dumping ground at Rongkhon Songgital in Tura.
Earlier, Graveyard Committee Secretary Stephen Ch Sangma had filed a petition where he stated that due to the absence of a guard wall around the dumping ground garbage was spilling over to the cemetery and covering the graves.
The petition pointed out that the incident is in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and requested that the dumping ground be shifted from its current location.
During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the graveyard is in bad shape due to the dumping of waste by the TMB and sought necessary direction. The counsel for the municipal board also agreed to the submission resulting in the HC’s directive.
Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Chelani informed that work is under way in order to clear garbage from the cemetery and from the banks of the Ringre stream.
“Work to clear the bank of the stream has been ongoing for the last 3 days. Three JCBs along with staff from TMB are on the job. Protection structures have been built to avoid such scenarios in the future,” Chelani said.
He further said that plans are ongoing to have an agency process all the left-over waste. “The end goal is to reclaim the dumping ground in the next 6 months and create a public park/office over it,” he added.
