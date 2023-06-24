Tura: TMC youth leader Richard Marak on Saturday sought a thorough investigation by an independent central agency on the collapse of the PA Sangma Sports Complex wall, urging the need to get to the bottom of what happened.

“After reviewing the statements from both MP Agatha Sangma and CM Conrad Sangma, it is clear that there is a difference of opinion on the matter. While the MP feels that the contractors should be blacklisted for their negligence and that the government should take strong action against them, the CM believes that a blocked drain was to blame for the collapse and that there was no fault in the construction of the wall,” said Richard.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Given the contrasting statements from both the “brother and the sister”, he said that it would be appropriate to conduct a thorough, independent, and impartial inquiry by a central agency into the PA Sangma stadium project.

“It’s important to get to the bottom of what happened and take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” he said.

The leader said that it was concerning that the government has been accused of corruption, lack of proper monitoring and safety audit of constructions, which may have contributed to the collapse.

“These repeated incidents of infrastructure failure during the rainy season are a waste of public money, and it’s important that the government is transparent and accountable for their actions,” said Richard.

He referred to the recent elections when all parties had pointed fingers at the NPP, including the BJP, which had criticized them for inaugurating the stadium despite the rest of the complex being incomplete.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“At the time of the inauguration, the state government said that the facility is ‘world-class’ and is the country’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium. Six months after the inauguration, the so-called “world-class” iconic infrastructure collapses,” questioned Richard.

The TMC leader felt that the government needs to take responsibility for its actions and ensure safety measures are taken in all construction projects.

“By compromising and defending all the projects by the MDA Government, a huge amount of public money is being wasted every year. It’s important that the government is transparent and accountable for their actions and takes appropriate steps to prevent future incidents,” he asserted.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Peace talks begin with outlawed HNLC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









