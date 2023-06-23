Tura: Following the collapse of a section of the iconic PA Sangma stadium due to incessant rains on Thursday, locals have sought audit by the central teams.

The PA Sangma Stadium, situated in the Dakopgre locality of Tura, has been in the eye of the storm for close to 6 months now. The stadium, which was once called the MP Stadium and then renamed as Dikki–Bandi stadium and now as PA Sangma stadium, is iconic to the residents of Garo Hills and the entire state.

However, of late, it has been mired in controversy. The first salvo was the hasty inauguration of the stadium by the then NPP-led MDA government even before the completion of the stadium. While the MDA once again came back to power, the Badri Rai Constructions (BRC), which was allotted the construction work, continued to work on the project.

Residents near the stadium vented their frustrations as they believe that was the construction company was trying to cut corners and leaving the entire structure at risk.

A resident of Rongkhon Songittal, a locality near the stadium, caught up with Tura MP Agatha Sangma during her visit to the site yesterday after the stadium’s retaining wall caved in, and provided her with inputs regarding loopholes in the construction.

“Even before the structure being used, it is cracking apart. They have not reinforced the structure with enough rods. Where they needed to put 10 mm rods, they used 6 mm, despite our pleading. We may not be experts but we are not fools either. The walls are literally sand and cement. We were sure that this too will fall just like the dome of the newly constructed assembly building,” said the local during a discussion with MP Agatha Sangma.

According to locals, they were not allowed to enter the stadium during the construction. “Armed CRPF men stand at every entry and shoo away anyone who tries to enter. While such protection is required for an under construction project but not for the complex that has already been inaugurated,” locals alleged.

“We have been objecting to how the stadium was being constructed right in front of our eyes. We can see them cut corners but can do nothing about what was happening. The problem is that the employees of BRC are stubborn and don’t listen to any advice,” added another local.

The fact that the company was cutting costs came to light soon after the collapse of the retaining wall. One of the employees, during a discussion, admitted that the old guard wall was worked over and it was the same wall that collapsed, laying bare their best plans.

The advice, as per locals, came not only from general people but even from experts, including engineers.

“Just look at how they welded the stairs leading up to the seating area. The stairs are without any proper support from below. If say 10,000 people come to watch football matches in this facility, can they guarantee that this will not break within a few months. The stadium is meant for us and our children. How can they compromise on quality at the cost of our lives?” asked another.

A group of senior citizens, under the banner of the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF), raised serious concerns on the quality of construction. Pointing to the base of the stadium, the senior citizens showed that the structure had already developed cracks.

Besides, in another section to the stadium near the entrance, it can be clearly seen that many of the iron beams were already bent even though the stadium is yet to be used.

“There are no beams to support the walls when even for small walls, we provide beams. We are not technical experts but we can clearly point the lapses in the construction work. As the project involves central funds, we request that central audits, including those for schematics, technical as well a PES is undertaken.” said NDTF president, David Ch Marak.

The NTDF members, expressing frustration, pointed out that they had raised the issue concerning the quality in the construction of the stadium right from the beginning.

“We had filed a police complaint as they were bringing low quality stones from Bhutan and taking sand gravel from the Ringrey River. When we did so, we were threatened. Now the results of our warning have come to fruition,” said general secretary, LC Momin.

Interestingly, a release from the office of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that the project was being executed by a company identified as Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited. However, on ground, it was seen that the project is being executed by Badri Rai & Company.

