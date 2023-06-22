Tura: Residents living across the Simsang River in South Garo Hills have requested the South Garo Hills District Administration to repair the damaged Rewak hanging bridge, considered a lifeline for several villages.

According to the villagers, the bridge, the only means for locals to cross the Simsang River, was damaged and rendered useless during the heavy rains last year.

In the absence of the bridge, people, including school students, have been forced to brave the mighty Simsang on small boats, a practice which is unadvisable during the current monsoon season when the river is in spate.

According to the villagers, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who earlier visited the area, had promised to repair the damaged bridge. However, the promise is yet to materialise.“We are fearful for our children during this monsoon season but have no other options as they have to attend schools on the other side. We request the district authorities to facilitate the repair of the bridge at the earliest,” the villagers requested.

