Guwahati: IIM Shillong, situated in a region blessed with more than 150 communities with their myriad languages and dialects, celebrates diversity on its campus.

The institute has recently registered 370 participants for its Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Management, leading to the MBA degree. This is the 16th batch of this program, as the Institute has come a long way since the inauguration of its first batch on July 4, 2008.

The enrolment process this year started on June 16. The registration process witnessed the enrolment of students from diversified backgrounds who made it to this prestigious institution of national importance after years of hard work and dedication.

“The celebration continues with the enrolment of the current batch, wherein female participants represent 51.6% of the enrolment, while male participants account for 48.4%. Consequently, the gender distribution in the batch is nearly equal. The Institute acknowledges this marginally higher representation of female participants in the

batch as a tribute to the matrilineal society of the Khasi tribe which is characterized by a social structure that bestows significant respect and recognition to its female members” the institute said in a statement.

Notably, the enrolment of female students has witnessed a remarkable increase of over 100% compared to the previous year (2022), making IIM Shillong one of the preferred destinations for young MBA aspirants.

IIM Shillong known for its diversity in work experience is another diversity parameter – about 33% of the batch has experience of a year or less, while the majority of about 45% of the batch has experienced between 18 to 42 months as per the CAT data.

There are a few with higher experience too. The participants hail from 27 different states and union territories, with about 12 from the northeastern region of the country. The representation from these regions is witnessing a gradual increase with a steady rise in the awareness about IIMs, and the Institute plans to proactively continue to work towards increasing this number across IIMs.

Prof. D P Goyal Director of IIM Shillong, acknowledged that IIM Shillong has maintained its position as one of the preferred destinations for higher studies, attracting students from various backgrounds.

He specifically highlighted the significant increase in the number of female participants, surpassing expectations by more than 100%. This increase in female representation reflects the trust placed in the younger generation and their eagerness to pursue education at IIM Shillong.

Moreover, Prof. Goyal mentioned that Shillong, known as the education hub of the Northeast region, has a reputation for being one of the safest places in the country.

He emphasized, the importance of feeling secure in your surroundings, as it enhances the learning environment and promotes personal growth.

“As compared to the previous years, there has been an increase in diversity in all the above parameters: gender, states, and experience; especially the current batch is more experienced on average and more diverse in terms of gender, as compared to the last few batches” the statement said.

The institute has earned recognition by winning prestigious national awards, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and innovation in management education. Additionally, IIM Shillong has been successful in positioning itself among the top IIMs in the country and as a preferred institution among prominent recruiters.

The 2023 placement recorded an average CTC of 26.96 LPA and had been consistently scoring high in the graduation outcome of the NIRF.

The PGP program at IIM Shillong offers a rigorous curriculum, industry interactions, experiential learning opportunities, and a conducive learning environment to nurture future business leaders.

“The enrolment of students from various parts of the country further emphasizes the reputation and appeal of IIM Shillong as a preferred destination for management education” the institute said.

