Tura: A section of the PA Sangma stadium, one of the most iconic venues in the Garo Hills region, collapsed on Thursday around 6 am due to incessant rains. The incident raised questions about the intention of authorities involved in developing what was supposed to be an international standard football stadium.

Badri Rai and Constructions (BRC), the group of contractors responsible for building the structure is in the eye of the storm again after it made headlines when the Assembly Dome collapsed last year.

Despite reported fiascos, the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government has allotted BRC with projects worth several hundreds of crores in Meghalaya.

As per viral social media posts, a retaining wall of the PA stadium collapsed and blocked the nearby road to the village. Pictures and videos showed a muddy mess, with soil, filth and concrete strewn everywhere. Locals in the area blamed BRC.

The wall collapsed and damaged six cars and a garage. Huge amount of loose mud also collected on the road, blocking traffic completely.

During a visit to the stadium, Tura MDC Bernard Marak noted, “First thing is that the entire stadium has drainage but the outlet for water from the stadium is literally insignificant.”

He explained that water from the stadium collects and builds pressure against the wall as the opening of the drainage system is smaller than required. “How will this wall bear the pressure of such humongous amounts of water? Are they not even aware that this region gets huge amounts of rain?” asked Bernard Marak.

Notably, the Tura MDC had flagged the poor construction of the stadium last year before the NPP government hastily inaugurated the incomplete stadium.

Minority affairs minister John Barla was also in agreement with Marak’s statement from last year.

Locals in the vicinity of the stadium stated that the warning signs of a collapse were already showing and several parts of the stadium displayed minor cracks. Parts that had already cracked were hastily repaired by the company, they informed.

Meanwhile, the incident revealed that in order to cut costs, the contractor kept the old retaining wall. A new guard wall was built attached to the old wall giving it a facelift. It was the one that collapsed and took down a huge chunk of the stadium with it.

Marak said, “Even the new walls that are there are not strong enough to hold such weights. The construction is extremely poor and they have hardly used rods to strengthen the foundations of the wall.”

He further said that the administration must take strong action against the contractor following an inquiry.

After the Tura MDC, Tura MP Agatha Sangma followed by the deputy commissioner of WGH Jagdish Chelani scrutinised the situation.

The DC during his discussion with the representatives of the company came down heavily on the group for negligence. Agatha Sangma too felt that the contractors needed to be blacklisted for their continued negligence, despite repeated warnings from locals and engineers about the intricacies of the land. Agatha added that she was grateful that there was no loss of life due to the mishap.

Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani stated that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and will be led by an assistant commissioner of the district.

“We will be able to take action against the negligent parties once the investigation into the matter is complete. We have got media reports of 6 cars being damaged and an assessment is going on. The debris on the road is expected to be cleared within 24 hours so that the road is made operational again. The remaining part of the retaining wall will also be dismantled so that it does not pose any further danger,” stated the DC.

For local commuters, there is an alternate road nearby. While pointing out spots of the stadium which showed faults in construction, a local resident said that despite repeated warnings the company did not pay heed.

“I work in welding and I can tell you that their welded parts are not strong to withstand continuous occupation. There are so many places where cracks have developed. This devil may care attitude of the company will become a risky affair for all of us,” the local resident said.

Another local, whose garage and car suffered damage was of the view the incident highlights the negligence of the authorities.

