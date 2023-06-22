Tura: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday chaired the first review-cum-consultation meeting with the principals of secondary and higher secondary schools of Garo Hills to improve the education sector in the region, an official release said.

The meeting was attended by the adviser to the education department, Himalaya Shangpliang; Chairman of Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA) Rupert Momin; Commissioner and Secretary of the education department Pravin Bakshi; Director of School Education and Literacy Swapnil Tembe along with Deputy Commissioners of five districts of Garo Hills, and officers from Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Tura and from the state education department.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The education minister initiated the discussion by highlighting that the meeting aimed to understand the bottom line of the education scenario, including the problems and challenges faced in the region’s education sector.

He informed that Meghalaya has the highest dropout rate in the country with regard to the poor performance of the students in the recently conducted SSLC Examinations 2023.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) revealed there are about 30,000 dropout students at Lower Primary Level and 36,000 dropout students at the Secondary Level. The minister stated this to be a matter of great concern and has to be assessed so as to improve the dropout rates of the students.

As per the information provided by the respective District School Education Officers and Principals of the Garo Hills region with regard to zero pass percentage, there are 3 schools in West Garo Hills, 8 in East Garo Hills, 3 in North Garo Hills and 5 in South Garo Hills. The principals have also cited various reasons while Deputy Commissioners of the districts have also assured to look after the issues and challenges and improve the education scenario in the district.

Meanwhile, the Director of School Education and Literacy of Shillong Swapnil Tembe said remedial classes would be given to those who do not do well in the pre-board examination.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The team from the Director of School Education and Literacy, Shillong presented the analysis of the results, AI/MI-based statistical and geospatial analysis, including the impact of socio-economic analysis.

The assessment also illustrated that English, Science and Technology and Mathematics subjects are challenging and due to this, the pass percentage is comparatively low.

Sharing his views during the review meeting, Chairman MNREDA Rupert Momin also suggested coming up with a system so that students do not study just to pass the examination but to upgrade and improve the education system in future.

Also Read: Skilling in the Northeast: Empowering youth for a vibrant future

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









