Meghalaya govt to terminate services of employees above 70

Shillong: The Meghalaya government directed its departments, corporations and agencies to terminate the services of people who are above the age of 70.

The direction comes after civil society organisations expressed opposition to the extension of services of bureaucrats and officers after superannuation.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Persons above the age of 70 years shall not be employed or re-employed in the state government,” Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said in the order.

“This is to ensure that the uniform cut-off age is followed in cases of employment or reemployment in government departments, societies or corporations,” he added.

Also read | Meghalaya: How Tura super market turned into a stinking dump

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









