Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the damage and loss of lives caused by weather-related incidents in the state.
He directed the district administrations to be prepared for any eventuality that may arise in view of the heavy rainfall that has been predicted.
“We are seeing heavy rainfall and strong winds in many parts of the state. A review meeting was held with different departments, including Health and Civil Supplies, and the district deputy commissioners over this,” Sangma said.
“The review was done to look into the damage and loss of lives, and the different challenges that the districts are facing at the ground level as well as the hardships of the people,” he said.
The district administrations should be ready so that the affected people get relief at the earliest, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
At least eight people have died and three others are missing due to landslides and other rain-related incidents in the state over the last few days, officials said.
Mudslides were also reported from across the state, impacting vehicular movement, they said.
A mudslide at National Highway 6 near Sonapur affected traffic to and from Tripura, Mizoram and eastern Assam.
Also read | Meghalaya to keep a record of people coming from Manipur: CM Sangma
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Climate change, human pressures push Bangladesh’s ‘national fish’ into decline
- Tripura govt allocates quarters for first CM’s wife
- Two held over involvement in CoWIN data ‘leak’
- Skilling in the Northeast: Empowering youth for a vibrant Future
- ‘Silence not our weakness’: Why Naga bodies in Manipur are angry
- Arunachal: RGU, GNES sign MoU for academic collaboration