Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the damage and loss of lives caused by weather-related incidents in the state.

He directed the district administrations to be prepared for any eventuality that may arise in view of the heavy rainfall that has been predicted.

Conducted a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Departments to look into the damages caused by the after-effects of incessant rains including the loss of precious lives in the state.



Checked on the measures taken by the Districts & to ensure arrangements are made in… pic.twitter.com/rH93sME7F2 — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 21, 2023

“We are seeing heavy rainfall and strong winds in many parts of the state. A review meeting was held with different departments, including Health and Civil Supplies, and the district deputy commissioners over this,” Sangma said.

“The review was done to look into the damage and loss of lives, and the different challenges that the districts are facing at the ground level as well as the hardships of the people,” he said.

The district administrations should be ready so that the affected people get relief at the earliest, he said.

At least eight people have died and three others are missing due to landslides and other rain-related incidents in the state over the last few days, officials said.

Mudslides were also reported from across the state, impacting vehicular movement, they said.

A mudslide at National Highway 6 near Sonapur affected traffic to and from Tripura, Mizoram and eastern Assam.

