Meghalaya to keep a record of people coming from Manipur: CM Sangma 

Shillong: The Meghalaya government is keeping a record of people coming from Manipur, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

His statement comes in the wake of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) writing to the Home Minister to ensure that the people of Manipur entering the state are monitored so that anti-social elements do not take ‘advantage’ of the situation.

As a ‘sister state’, it was time for all Northeast people to stand together with the people of Manipur and support them in whatever way possible, the CM said.

“We need to be positive from that angle, but there are concerns from the citizens that there are issues at the locality level where people are coming in large numbers,” he added.

The government has put a system in place where the Rangbah shnongs (locality heads) and the district administration are keeping track of people entering the state, the CM informed.

“Specific directions have been given to the administration that records have to be kept of all the people that are coming in so that we can efficiently monitor the movement of the people,” Sangma informed.

He said that the situation in Manipur is “very serious and tensed”. “We all are appealing for peace and that peace should return and whatever necessary steps that need to be taken from the central government side should be done at the earliest so that peace can prevail, and talks can start between the different groups,” the CM said.

