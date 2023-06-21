Meghalaya: Minor found dead at shelter home

Shillong: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide at a government shelter home located in Shillong. The deceased was discovered at about 10.30am on Wednesday in one of the spare rooms of the shelter home.

According to the police a Magisterial inquest has been conducted and the post-mortem was done at NEIGRIHMS.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In this regard, a case was registered under POCSO Act registered at Mawngap police station. A case of unnatural death was also registered at Rynjah police station.

As per reports, the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has intervened after the news of the girl’s death became public.

Further details are yet to be disclosed as the case is under investigation.

Also Read | Meghalaya to keep a record of people coming from Manipur: CM Sangma

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









