Meghalaya: Pyniaid Syiem elected as new CEM of Khasi Autonomous Council

Shillong: Sohrynkham MDC Pyniaid Sing Syiem is all set to be the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous Democratic Council (KHADC) unopposed after an election was held on Tuesday.

The Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF), the new alliance of NPP and Congress, will now be headed by Syiem.

After the election, held at 11 am on Tuesday, NPP MDC from Mawlai, Teiborlang Pathaw was named as the secretary of the alliance.

Following high drama on the first day of the council’s summer session, the KHDF was formed on Monday. While 18 MDCs (12 from NPP and six from Congress) supported KHDF, the outgoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was supported by 12 MDCs (10 from UDP, 1 from HSPDP, and 1 independent).

After filing his nomination for the CEM election, Syiem informed that UDP has led the executive committee for 4 years and it is time for the NPP to take the lead.

Syiem further said, “We have been patient and continue to support the UDP-led EC. NPP is not hungry for power and I want to make it clear that there is nothing personal against Chyne,” he said.

