Meghalaya: Pyniaid Syiem elected as new CEM of Khasi Autonomous Council

Shillong: Sohrynkham MDC Pyniaid Sing Syiem is all set to be the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous Democratic Council (KHADC) unopposed after an election was held on Tuesday.
The Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF), the new alliance of NPP and Congress, will now be headed by Syiem.
After the election, held at 11 am on Tuesday, NPP MDC from Mawlai, Teiborlang Pathaw was named as the secretary of the alliance.
Following high drama on the first day of the council’s summer session, the KHDF was formed on Monday. While 18 MDCs (12 from NPP and six from Congress) supported KHDF, the outgoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was supported by 12 MDCs (10 from UDP, 1 from HSPDP, and 1 independent).
After filing his nomination for the CEM election, Syiem informed that UDP has led the executive committee for 4 years and it is time for the NPP to take the lead.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Syiem further said, “We have been patient and continue to support the UDP-led EC. NPP is not hungry for power and I want to make it clear that there is nothing personal against Chyne,” he said.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Action against Tura cop after video taking bribe goes viral
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: BJP MLAs, allies meet central leaders in Delhi
- Meghalaya: Pyniaid Syiem elected as new CEM of Khasi Autonomous Council
- Kneeling for peace: Why women in Kangpokpi formed a 40-km human chain
- Meghalaya: Heroin, marijuana worth over Rs 15 cr seized, 9 held
- India records 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2020
- BJP govt in Manipur must quit for normalcy to return: Sitaram Yechury