Shillong: Nine people involved in the smuggling of drugs worth over Rs 15 crore in the international market were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Tuesday.
Two smugglers from Nagaland Tuanbiaklian Guite and Imliakum Longkumer were arrested on Monday and 2.7 kg of heroin were seized from their possession, district SP Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI. Another group of 7 smugglers from Tripura, who came in two vehicles, were detained at Khliehriat on the same day and over 251 kg of marijuana were seized, he said.
The two smugglers from Nagaland were found with 200 soap cases, containing yellowish-orange powder, hidden in their vehicle, the SP said.
Acting on a tip-off, the district police stepped up vigil on vehicles entering the state and two more vehicles coming from Tripura were seized with 251 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 10 lakh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Cases were registered at the Khliehriat police station in the district and investigations in both cases were being taken up to find the forward and backward linkages, the SP said.
The arrested persons from Tripura include Joyel Das, Mohan Mazumdar, Gaurav Gupta, Karnajit Sarkar, Sujit Sarkar, Sanjit Sarkar, and Haridas Sarkar, he said.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commented on the seizure of the banned drugs.
“Huge haul of drugs! Narco traffickers try to ruin youth but alert @ejhpolice foiled their evil designs, nabbed two accused and seized 2.74 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore in a well-synchronized ops at Nongspung today,” he tweeted on Monday.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Illegal sawmill, timber seized in West Garo Hills
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Heroin, marijuana worth over Rs 15 cr seized, 9 held
- India records 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2020
- BJP govt in Manipur must quit for normalcy to return: Sitaram Yechury
- Meghalaya: Illegal sawmill, timber seized in West Garo Hills
- Guwahati’s ‘artificial flood’ problem solved to great extent: minister
- Manipur skips annual Rath Yatra procession due to violence