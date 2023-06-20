Tura: A video taken by a resident of Tura in Meghalaya has gone viral on social media after it showed a traffic cop taking what looks like a bribe from a scooter rider for riding without a helmet. The West Garo Hills police said the incident was “embarrassing”.
“The person has been identified and departmental inquiry has been initiated,” the police said.
The purported incident happened opposite the Public Works Department, close to Maternity and Child Hospital in Tura.
In the video, one of the two riders of a two-wheeler reaches into his wallet and gives the cop a wad of notes behind a CGI sheet that was placed by the side of the road, concealed from public view.
Traffic regulations in the state require that both the driver of a two-wheeler as well as the pillion rider must wear helmet for safety. However, residents have questioned the policeman’s conduct regarding the maintenance of traffic laws.
The matter was raised with the district authorities.
