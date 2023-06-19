Meghalaya: NPP, Congress forge alliance to rule KHADC

Shillong: The ruling National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday formed a new ruling alliance, Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF), in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Besides, the two parties have also proposed the name of Sohrynkham MDC and former chairman of the council, Pyniaid Sing Syiem for the election to the post of the Chief Executive Member of KHADC. He is also set to be elected unopposed in the election slated to be held on Tuesday.

The development comes after the Executive Committee of the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) backed by the NPP had collapsed after CEM Titosstarwell Chyne lost the no-confidence motion moved against him on the first day of the council summer session.

Defending the move, Congress MDC Ronnie V. Lyngdoh said that if the Congress does not support the NPP then there might be Governor’s Rule in the KHADC.

On being asked why the Congress is forming an alliance with the NPP who is an ally of the BJP at the Centre, he said, “We have to understand that there is no BJP in the KHADC. But the BJP is part of the NPP-led MDA ruling coalition in the state. The main concern of the council is protect the ownership of land and to have laws for the protection of the customary laws and usages.”

The KHDF comprises of 12 MDCs of the NPP and six of the Congress in the house of 30.

After filing of his nomination, Syiem said, “UDP has led the Executive Committee for four years. Now it is time for the NPP to lead the EC for the remaining part of the term of this current house.”

“We have been patience and continue to support the EC led by the UDP. I want to make it clear that there is nothing personal against Chyne,” the former chairman of the KHADC said.

