Meghalaya: NPP, Congress forge alliance to rule KHADC

Shillong: The ruling National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday formed a new ruling alliance, Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF), in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).
Besides, the two parties have also proposed the name of Sohrynkham MDC and former chairman of the council, Pyniaid Sing Syiem for the election to the post of the Chief Executive Member of KHADC. He is also set to be elected unopposed in the election slated to be held on Tuesday.
The development comes after the Executive Committee of the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) backed by the NPP had collapsed after CEM Titosstarwell Chyne lost the no-confidence motion moved against him on the first day of the council summer session.
Defending the move, Congress MDC Ronnie V. Lyngdoh said that if the Congress does not support the NPP then there might be Governor’s Rule in the KHADC.
On being asked why the Congress is forming an alliance with the NPP who is an ally of the BJP at the Centre, he said, “We have to understand that there is no BJP in the KHADC. But the BJP is part of the NPP-led MDA ruling coalition in the state. The main concern of the council is protect the ownership of land and to have laws for the protection of the customary laws and usages.”
The KHDF comprises of 12 MDCs of the NPP and six of the Congress in the house of 30.
After filing of his nomination, Syiem said, “UDP has led the Executive Committee for four years. Now it is time for the NPP to lead the EC for the remaining part of the term of this current house.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“We have been patience and continue to support the EC led by the UDP. I want to make it clear that there is nothing personal against Chyne,” the former chairman of the KHADC said.
Also read | VPP urges Meghalaya govt to keep records of Manipur IDPs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How will Modi play his hand with Biden?
- Meghalaya: NPP, Congress forge alliance to rule KHADC
- Rajnath Singh holds talks with Vietnamese defence minister
- How to boost your winnings with no deposit casino bonuses
- Assam: IIT-G study finds bentonite, kaolin clays make viruses ineffectual
- Assam: Brahmaputra water level rises, state on high alert