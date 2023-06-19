Shillong: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday said the state government is assessing the ways and means to run the 108 ambulance services effectively in the state.
The 108 ambulance services, which is currently being run by the state National Health Mission (NHM), is yet to be operated by a new company permanently.
Earlier, the 108 services was run by the GVK- EMRI but last year the state government served the closure notice to the company following which the ambulance service is being run by NHM for the past 1 year.
The 108 ambulance service was launched in the state in 2008.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “NHM is neither well equipped nor has the expertise to run the 108 services in Meghalaya. I have met the workers of the ambulance service and received their memorandum. We want to ensure that all workers of the 108 ambulance service get maximum benefits.”
Currently, the Meghalaya government is preparing the tendering procedure, which is expected to take time. “The Expression of Interest is being prepared and will likely be floated at an earliest,” the health minister added.
Expressing concern over the 108 ambulance service in the state, Lyngdoh said that the government wants the eligible party to run the service so that it can function efficiently across the state.
