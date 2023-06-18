Meghalaya: Tura Catholic churches to pray for victims of Manipur violence

Tura: Various Catholic Churches from Tura will offer prayers for the victims of the ethnic violence in Manipur to seek divine intervention and lend support to the affected people during their difficult times.
The decision comes after Catholic Church leaders from various parishes in Tura town, including the Cathedral, Sacred Heart Tura, Araimile, Danakgre, and Walbakgre, along with the Bishop of Tura, Rev. Andrew R. Marak and Rev. Jose Chirackal, held a meeting at the Bishop’s House, Tura, on June 17.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues affecting the people of Manipur, particularly the ethnic violence in the state. The Catholic Church leaders have decided to take action in response to these challenges.
The Church will also organise public rallies to show solidarity with those impacted by the ethnic violence.
