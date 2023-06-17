Shillong: Two minor children were buried alive in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall at Dommawlein Pyndengrei locality in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Cafinia Nongsiej (15) and Maianylla Nongsiej (10), were reportedly sleeping on the ground when the landslide occurred around 5 am. The duo were dug out of the debris by family members and neighbours and were taken to the Civil Hospital but were declared dead.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Notably, incessant rains lashed several parts of Meghalaya, including Nongston town in West Khasi hills. Most of the houses located near the river Wahriat have been submerged. Besides, the road communication in different localities have been cut off due to flash flood.

Meanwhile, emergency services were deployed soon after the news of the landslide spread across the area. Local authorities, police personnel, and disaster management teams arrived at the spots for rescue operations and to provide immediate assistance to the affected people.

Speaking to EastMojo, BD Marak, West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, said at present the water level is receding but the situation may worsen if the heavy downpour continues.

He also said that locality heads have made announcements to all those residing near the riverside to vacate the houses and shift to other safe locations. People have also been advised not to go near the river, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another mudslide has occurred at Sonapyrdi Tunnel at National Highway 6. Abhilash Baranwal, deputy commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has written to the project manager of PIU Shillong (National Highway Authority of India) to look into the matter.

Baranwal said that the mudslide is likely to persist throughout the monsoon due to the continuous mudslide from the adjoining hills. “As there is no alternate route to divert vehicles and since the NH 6 serves as a lifeline to the adjoining states of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, it is untenable that the mudslide from adjoining hills be allowed to flow unabated on the National Highway without any intervention. In light of the above, you are to immediately explore ways and means on how to control or divert the mudflow from the adjoining hills so that the normal flow of vehicular movement is least hampered. You are also to inform the undersigned regarding the timeline within which the said intervention can be implemented,” Baranwal stated on the letter.

Also Read | Heroin worth Rs 3 cr seized in Meghalaya, two held

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









