Tura: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court of West Garo Hills (WGH) convicted 70-year-old Pranesh Chakraborty Roy for sexually assaulting a minor in Dobakkol area of Tura town.

As per information, at about 10:30 AM on Jun 18, 2021, Roy had forcibly tried to rape a minor girl at her residence, following which the father of the child lodged a complaint at the Tura Women PS with case No. 47(6)2021 U/S 7/8 POCSO being registered.

The case was then investigated by UB WPSI Esther Ch. Marak and a chargesheet was submitted on September 29, 2021 under section 9(m)/10 POCSO Act.

After completion of the trial, the Special Judge, POCSO, found the accused person, Pranesh Chakraborty as guilty, and convicted him under the Act.

Subsequent to the judgment, the Court sentenced the accused person to “Minimum imprisonment for a period of 5 (five) Years and fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence.

In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo additional Simple Imprisonment for another three months and for the offence under section 11(i)/12 POCSO Act, the convict shall be sentenced to minimum imprisonment for a period of 1 (one) Year and fine of Rs 2,000. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo imprisonment for another one month.

