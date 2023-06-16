Tura: An Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) operation conducted by the West Garo Hills (WGH) police led to the arrest of a peon who works with the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE), on Thursday.
The arrested person was identified as Omarius D Sangma.
Sangma was arrested by the ANTF after 30 strips of Pyeevon Spas Plus capsules were recovered from his house at Daldagre locality of Tura.
Police informed that the arrested person is suspected to be a drug peddler supplying drugs to other parts of the town.
A case has been registered in this regard. The case is under investigation.
