Meghalaya: Over 79 villages affected by heavy rain, one dead

Shillong: The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority held a detailed meeting with the Geological Survey of India to identify landslide-vulnerable areas following a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.
Matsiewdor War, executive director of the State Disaster Management Authority, said they have issued advisory to the general public to be cautious. IMD had issued the red alert for three districts – East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills.
She added that 79 villages have been affected in the last nine days of incessant rain. In the last five days, the SDMA have noticed that affected districts include the North Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi.
A total of 2,777 people have been affected and one death was reported in the Ri Bhoi district.
IMD had issued a two-day red alert for June 15 and 16.
“We are looking to have an early warning system in terms of landslides. As discussed with GSI, it does take a lot of time and requires a lot of research and data needs to be in place. So we are in the process of identifying vulnerable landslide areas,” said War.
