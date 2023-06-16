Shillong: Meghalaya cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh rubbished allegations against him and justified the sudden removal of Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Phidalia Toi from the chair.

Lyngdoh said that a detailed report about Toi’s absence from official meetings was received before he made the decision to remove her from the post.

“The chairperson is aware that one has to be present in four consecutive meetings,” he said. He cited the notes on the report about her absence and the fact that a complaint was lodged against her for taking part in an election campaign as reasons to defend his decision.

Saying that it was easy for anyone to complain about the ruling government, Lyngdoh added that when the government does not take action, people complain, and even when it does, people still complain.

Earlier, the MSCW issued a statement expressing shock over the removal of the chairperson. They stated that the removal announced by the minister during a press conference was done in contravention of the tenets of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women Act, 2005.

Countering the MSCW’s allegation, Lyngdoh said that the question of the government acting with fear or favour does not arise.

He also said that the department will now have a search committee.

Quashing all rumours of the government selecting people only with political background, he said that a person with a non-political background who is also aware of women’s issues will be selected.

