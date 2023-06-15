Baghmara: Former Meghalaya MLA Rophul S Marak on Thursday filed a police complaint against a teacher of St Francis De Sales School of Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills after the latter allegedly meted out corporal punishment to one of the school students.
Marak, who was previously an MLA from Rongara Siju constituency, filed the FIR against the accused teacher in the morning of June 15 at the Nongalbibra police station.
In the FIR, the former MLA mentioned that this was not the first time the teacher was found to physically assault students and that his history of such inappropriate acts has been overlooked by the school’s administration.
The teacher in question has been identified as Surujuddin Ahmed who allegedly assaulted a Class VII student during Physical Education classes within the school premises on Wednesday, a day before the filing of the FIR.
Stressing that the school authorities have overlooked previous complaints about Ahmed’s corporal punishment on many students, Marak added, “I have ensured the matter reaches the police so that necessary action can be taken.”
In response to the speculation, the teacher signed a statement on Wednesday where he stated that he would not be involved in such acts in the future.
Confirming the development, SGH police said that the matter is being investigated.
