3 abducted Meghalaya youths rescued from Assam's Amlighat, 4 held

GUWAHATI: Three youths who have been abducted from Meghalaya by a gang of four youths for ransom of Rs 10 lakh were rescued by a police team from Amlighat area under Jagiroad police station in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday.

The four gang members have been arrested from Hojai and Nagaon districts. They arrested have been identified as Abdul Hannan (Joynagar under Murajhar police station in Hojai district), Habib Ahmed (Charing Pathar under Murajhar police station, Hojai district), Fatir Ahmed (Changmaji under Doboka police station in Hojai district) and driver Manav Jyoti Konwar (Chekoni Gohai Gaon, under Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district).

Two of them are still absconding, Morigaon superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das said.

The rescued youths have been identified as Jolanki Nanglein, Fainali Nanglein and Ribatomi Khalem. The three youths, who hail from Jowai in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, were coming to Jagiroad for purchasing dry fish.

“But the gang lured them to a house at Amlighat and confined them demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The Bolero pickup van bearing registration number ML04D4262 was also sealed by the gang with them,” Das said.

“Based on a phone call from Jowai police station officer-in-charge, the officer in charge of Jagiroad police station traced out the three abducted youths from a house at Sindhichar near Amlighat late night. The operation was conducted on mobile tracking,” Das also said.

“The gang had snatched away Rs 20,000 and gold rings from the youths. They also videotaped the youths holding flour powder in their hands and threatened them to send the video to the families and hand them over to the police as drug dealers. Initially, they demanded Rs 10 lakh, which was reduced to Rs 4 lakh,” Das further said.

“The victims’ families have already paid Rs 30,000 as ransom to the kidnappers through Google Pay,” the SP said.

“We rescued the three youths and will hand them over to their families tomorrow. We are also searching for the house owner in which they were confined. But he is absconding,” the SP added.

