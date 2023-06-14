Tura: In an effort to restore and protect the deteriorating natural environment of Garo Hills, prevent deforestation, and safeguard wildlife, an awareness programme along with a prayer service was held at Edenbari near Tura.

The programme, organised by the Garo Hills Environment Protection Society (GHEPS), was attended by several church leaders from across the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the programme, president of GHEPS, Dr Merril N Sangma highlighted the need for all citizens to work together in order to protect and restore the environment. He also spoke about the need for conserving the flora and fauna of the state for future generations.

Former GHADC CEM, P K Sangma, who also attended the programme, expressed his willingness to work for the protection of drying streams and other water bodies of the region. He also urged others to do their part and contribute towards the cause.

Earlier, a prayer service was held where Reverend Shallim Marak read from the Bible and offered a special prayer with regard to the prevailing weather pattern.

Former deputy commissioner, H B Marak, GHEPS vice president and ABDK director (Youth), pastor, Durasal Marak, Rev Frithing Sangma, Rev Jimberth K Marak, former ADC C N Sangma were also present at the event.

Also Read | SW monsoon: 3 NE states log deficit rains, 4 others record ‘excess’

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









