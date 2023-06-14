Shillong: A regional committee meeting to examine disputed areas of Meghalaya’s Block I, Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills District and Assam’s Hamren in West Karbi Anglong District was held on Wednesday at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.
Deputy chief minister and chairman of the West Jaintia Hills District regional committee, Sniawbhalang Dhar chaired the meeting in the presence of Assam minister, Pijush Hazarika.
The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of West Jaintia Hills District and West Karbi Anglong District, members of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC), and village headmen from both the districts.
Dhar told the leaders that Wednesday’s joint committee meeting was an introductory meet with future plans for members of the committee to jointly inspect the areas of differences before the next sitting scheduled in July.
“We decided at the meeting that we will start working out all the formulas for the second phase of the border issue,” he informed about the discussion held with the neighboring state.
He said that the committee’s aim is to amicably resolve the border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.
The West Jaintia Hills regional Committee along with the West Karbi Anglong District also shared its plan to submit a report by August.
Meanwhile, Hazarika said that Assam has not caused any disturbance in Khanduli and Block I area. He blamed miscreants for the violence incidents in those areas.
“Miscreants don’t belong to the state”, he said and explained that Assam has a good relationship with Meghalaya as well as people from other parts of the northeast.
“We should solve the long pending dispute amicably and I am confident it will be solved within short a period time,” Hazarika added.
