Tura: At least 40 students of Tura Don Bosco College were in for a rude shock this morning after, despite their best efforts, were given Ranchi as the centre for the upcoming CUET exams.

“The centre is more than 600 km away and all the students had mentioned their first preference as Shillong and the next as Guwahati. This blunder by the National Testing Agency has left not only us but the students and their families in absolute shock and disbelief,” stated the principal of DBC, Fr Bivan Mukhim.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is on June 16, with students getting their admit cards only this morning.

The students had initially selected Shillong as their first preference and Guwahati as their second preference for the CUET examination centres. However, they were appalled to discover that Ranchi had been allotted to them instead.

“The sudden change of venue has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students, who were already preparing for the examination under the assumption they would be taking it closer to home,” he added.

With the exams only two days away, the assignment of Ranchi as a centre has left the students in disarray, and they will not have enough time to get to the venue even with their best efforts.

“This has left them with very little time to make the necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in Ranchi, located more than 600 kilometres away from Tura,” stated Fr Bivan.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The principal confirmed that a letter was sent to the Department of Education this morning after the goof-up in the hope that things could be rectified as it could lead to the loss of a year for those students that have to appear.

The situation was exacerbated by the fact that the Environmental Studies (EVS) examination of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), initially scheduled for June 14, has been postponed to June 20, 2023.

Given the geographical distance between Ranchi and Tura, it is practically impossible for the students to return in time to write their NEHU examination, putting their academic future at risk.

The students and their parents have expressed their frustration and disappointment at the decision made by the NTA. They felt that the sudden change of the examination centre without prior notice or consent is a blatant violation of their rights and an act of harassment.

They argued that the NTA’s actions have deprived them of the opportunity to pursue their education in a central university, undermining their aspirations and academic prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is blatant, to say the least. The NTA should have considered their choices when it made its decision. They are supposed to be facilitating future education of students not complicating matters as they have now. Something needs to be done to rectify this error and allow these students to take their exams in the centres of their choice,” felt Fr Bivan.

Fr Bivan added that the matter was bring taken up on priority by the education department and minister Rakkam Sangma is in touch with the NTA authorities to rectify the issue.

Also Read | Nagaland CM directs timely implementation of central schemes

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









