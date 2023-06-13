Shillong: After formalin-laced fish were detected in Meghalaya which forced the ban on sale of imported fish, the East Khasi Hills district administration informed that the state government has traced the origin of the suppliers.

Commissioner of food safety and East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner, Rosetta Mary Kurbah, however, refused to reveal details of its findings.

According to the officer, even after the ban is lifted, the concerned department will continue rigorous testing of fish consignment imported to the state. The testing will be conducted regularly to ensure that fish are fit for consumption.

Only tested fish will be permitted for sale in the local markets, the DC said. In this regard, Kurbah informed that necessary details will be submitted to the concerned department.

Kurbah also informed that the government is mostly concerned about Rohu fish which is highly consumed by the people. This variety of fish, Kurbah said, will be closely tracked even after the ban gets lifted.

The government recently imposed ban on the sale of imported fish for 15 days after authorities detected that the imported fish were injected with formalin.

It was also informed that more tests are being conducted to detect formalin-laced fish.

Formalin (formaldehyde in water) is an adulterant in fish. Traders and suppliers use it to extend the storage life of fresh or chilled fish and artificially improve the sensory attributes.

Consumption of fish adulterated with formalin can cause health conditions such as abdominal discomfort, vomiting, renal injury, and so on.

