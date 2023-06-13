Shillong: After formalin-laced fish were detected in Meghalaya which forced the ban on sale of imported fish, the East Khasi Hills district administration informed that the state government has traced the origin of the suppliers.
Commissioner of food safety and East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner, Rosetta Mary Kurbah, however, refused to reveal details of its findings.
According to the officer, even after the ban is lifted, the concerned department will continue rigorous testing of fish consignment imported to the state. The testing will be conducted regularly to ensure that fish are fit for consumption.
Only tested fish will be permitted for sale in the local markets, the DC said. In this regard, Kurbah informed that necessary details will be submitted to the concerned department.
Kurbah also informed that the government is mostly concerned about Rohu fish which is highly consumed by the people. This variety of fish, Kurbah said, will be closely tracked even after the ban gets lifted.
The government recently imposed ban on the sale of imported fish for 15 days after authorities detected that the imported fish were injected with formalin.
It was also informed that more tests are being conducted to detect formalin-laced fish.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Formalin (formaldehyde in water) is an adulterant in fish. Traders and suppliers use it to extend the storage life of fresh or chilled fish and artificially improve the sensory attributes.
Consumption of fish adulterated with formalin can cause health conditions such as abdominal discomfort, vomiting, renal injury, and so on.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Rains bring respite as Umiam Lake water level improves
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Strengthen routine immunisation capacities: WHO to Southeast Asian countries
- Meghalaya traces origin of formalin-laced fish after import ban
- India has similar geologic history to parts of South Africa, Australia: Study
- India, UAE target USD 100 bn non-oil trade by 2030
- What’s at stake in the battle over the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation?
- Nepal politicians question PM’s visit to Pashupatinath Temple