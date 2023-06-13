Shillong: After a retired High Court judge consented to head Meghalaya’s advisory board as chairman, the state government is now closer to implementing provisions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act 1988.

Although the state government is yet to officially constitute an advisory board, retired HC Justice Shivaji Pandey’s nod to lead the board comes as a major development for the state.

Social welfare minister, Paul Lyngdoh, lauded the move, saying that this development clears the pathway for the government to implement the Act and curb drug abuse in the state.

Under the Act, persons with known antecedents of trafficking drugs, regardless of the amount, can be booked. They will undergo initial preventive detention for a period of three months, which could be extended by a year.

Lyngdoh, on Monday, held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the increase of drug use in the state. Top officials from the police department, social welfare department, health department and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister was informed that the number of drug users in the state increased since the last record from 2019. Seven districts in the state were identified as hotspots where drug addiction is highest. These districts are – East Khasi Hills District, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills, South Garo hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

“Today the government’s commitment has been renewed and we will go all out on a war footing, to try and eliminate the problem of drug trafficking with all the negative effects it is having on society,” said Lyngdoh.

The minister informed that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1998, has loopholes. The meeting, he said, was necessitated to resolve the issue.

Lyngdoh reiterated the need for the state government to review and reform narcotics rules, pointing out that certain sections of the Act, such section 64A, gives space to whoever is using drugs, to escape the law.

The government’s major point of focus, he said, is Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) project which was conceived and announced last year.

Informing that a draft policy to reform the older narcotics rules has been approved and notified under DREAM, Lyngdoh also announced that a mission director and his team will assist the government in coordinating with various departments interlinked with this issue.

The social welfare minister also informed that a total sanction of Rs 5 crores has been set aside for undertaking publicity campaign and increasing awareness programmes under the DREAM project.

The government has also decided to strengthen the narcotics cell which today comprises only three officials.

“Today we decided this will be increased and once the number of personnel is increased to cover all districts of the state, we will be in a better position to contain and control the drug menace,” stated Lyngdoh.

He reassured that the state government will eradicate the drug problem at the earliest since it is taking a heavy toll on the safety and security of the society.

“We will leave no stone unturned to tackle the menace of drug users and trafficking,” said Lyngdoh.

