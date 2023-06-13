Tura: The A’chik Youth Council (AYC) on Tuesday urged chief minister Conrad Sangma to introduce corrective measures to rectify the problem of low pass percentage of SSLC candidates from Garo Hills. The council also offered suggestions based on which they desired progressive change in the education system of the state.
In a letter to Meghalaya chief minister, the council stated that teaching quality needs improvement at the primary and secondary schools across the region.
“We humbly request your esteemed office to take immediate and effective measures to improve the teaching standards in these schools. By enhancing the quality of education, we can empower our students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel academically and compete in a rapidly evolving world,” the letter stated.
Highlighting the need for teachers to be motivated and dedicated when teaching students, the council urged the government to ensure regular and timely payment of teachers’ salaries in order to encourage the education process.
“We can foster an environment that encourages teachers to deliver their best and be more invested in their students’ success,” it added.
According to the council, another issue that demands attention is the prevalence of irregular teachers within the education system. It requested the government to implement strict action against those teachers who neglect their professional responsibilities and compromise the quality of education.
Stressing the need for regular monitoring of students’ performance and quality of teaching in schools, the council further said that it is important to “identify areas that require improvement” and take necessary corrective measures.
The council also proposed conducting surprise visits to schools across Garo Hills to help identify irregular teachers, assess the learning environment, and ensure that quality education is being imparted to children.
“These periodic inspections will also serve as a means of accountability for teachers and school administrators, instilling a sense of responsibility towards their duties,” it reasoned.
