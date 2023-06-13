Tura: The Niksamsao Garo Community Organization (NGCO), a Garo Hills based NGO, has informed of its decision to picket the office of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) over its pending demands.

The NGO said that it took stock of the situation being faced by GHADC employees whose salaries were not paid. As per latest reports, employees of the GHADC have been without salaries for over 28 months.

Its other pending demands included formulation of Garo Customary Law (GCL), creation of a separate electoral roll, and implementation of finance and service rules.

“These have been long pending demands of all of us and we want the GHADC to take these up very seriously,” informed the NGO.

The picketing is expected to affect work in the GHADC office in Tura.

