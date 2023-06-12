Shillong: The water level of Umiam Lake has risen after heavy rainfall lashed parts of Meghalaya and NE in the past few days.

The water level recorded at Umiam Hydro Electric Power Station Stage-I at 4 pm on Sunday was 3170.34 ft., a marked improvement from the recorded level of 3166.43 ft. on Saturday and 3164.95 ft. on Friday.

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said the water level of the Umiam reservoir had reached a historic low of 3,165 ft.

The maximum level of the water is 3,220 ft.

He had cautioned that there is a permissible limit for the water level required to operate the power units. However, if the water level continues to decline Umiam hydroelectric project will need to be shut down.

As per reports, the Meghalaya government has been resorting to 8-10 hours of load-shedding following the depletion of the Umiam water level.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ronnie V. Lyngdoh on Sunday called on various political parties to end the blame game and come together to find a permanent solution to the annual power crisis in the state.

“It is high time we put our heads together since the power crisis has remained unresolved for the past many years. We need to explore other sources of power generation since we cannot depend entirely on hydro electricity projects. It is good to hear the Power Minister talk about the idea of developing thermal plants,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh has also expressed confidence that Power Minister AT Mondal would be able to bring in much-needed changes since he had held this portfolio earlier.

