Baghmara: The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of South Garo Hills arrested 3 persons from the village of Gasuapara after a huge consignment of the contraband Phensedyl was found from their possession.

The incident took place in the afternoon of Saturday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As per reports, sources informed the SGH police about contraband being stored in the house of one Badal Koch in the village of Kodomboka. The area is close to the border with Bangladesh which has a very high demand for the contraband, amongst others.

Upon receipt of the information, an ANTF team of SGH raided Koch’s house from where at least 256 bottles (100 ml each) of the banned cough syrup was recovered.

All the suspects involved in the illegal trade were arrested along with Koch. Police however added that they are on the lookout for the kingpin who is allegedly hiding in Assam.

The three suspects taken into custody are Badal Koch, Dilgrak M Sangma and Sengbath R Marak (both of Purakhasia, WGH) and a case has been registered at Gasuapara police station.

Investigation into the matter is currently on as informed by SGH police.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Heavy rains forecast as monsoon hits northeast India. Details here

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









