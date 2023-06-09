Tura: Ramjan Ali, accused of raping a minor girl, was convicted by the Special Judge of the POCSO Court of West Garo Hills and given 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).
As per information received from WGH police, Ramjan Ali of Tikrikilla was arrested after he sexually assaulted a minor girl on Mar 19, 2014, in the complainant’s house. A case into the incident was registered the next day vide Tura Women PS Case No. 10(3)2014 U/S 376 (2)(n) IPC R/W Sec 9(m)/10 POCSO Act and an investigation was entrusted to UB WPI Usha Singha.
Following a police investigation, a charge sheet was submitted on Jun 27, 2014, following which the case went to trial.
After completion of the trial, the Special Judge, POCSO, WGH found the accused person, Ramjan Ali guilty and convicted him under Section 376(2)(i) IPC and U/S 3(a)(b)/4/5(n)/6 POCSO Act.
After the judgment, the Court sentenced the accused person to “Rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and a fine of Rs. 20,000/- for the offence u/s 376 (2)(i) IPC. In the case of default of payment of the fine, the convict will undergo additional simple imprisonment for 1 additional year.
